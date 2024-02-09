Grace participates in Development weekend

Lake Cargelligo 2023 Young Woman Grace Daunt participated in a development weekend in Dubbo at the beginning of January. Grace said she had a great time and had a lovely experience meeting all the other Young Woman entrants. “Thank you Grace for representing us and all the very best at the Zone 7 competition at Temora. We are all proud of you.” read a post by Manda Haase in the Lake Cargelligo Show Society Facebook group. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Show Society Facebook group.