Grace named as a Next Gen rural leader
By Melissa Blewitt
Naradhan’s Grace Wilkes-Bowes is one of five young rural leaders who have been named as the successful recipients of the NSW Farmers Tertiary Scholarships.
The announcement was made at the NSW Farmers Annual Conference on Tuesday, 22 July.
Each year, NSW Farmers awards five tertiary scholarships to members or their children to support their university or vocational qualification in a field relevant to agriculture, or regional and rural Australia.
Grace received the Graham Blatch Memorial Goobang Scholarship. Other Scholarship recipients were Charlotte Leys, Kari Donaldson, Reuben Huf and Abigail Tozer.
NSW Young Farmers Chair Martin Murray said the scholarships sought to open doors for the next generation of agriculture and regional Australia, so they could unlock their full potential.
“As an industry body, we have a responsibility to give the talented next generation coming through the very best possible chance to succeed and secure a brighter farming future,” he explained.
“These recipients are to be congratulated for their efforts, and I look forward to seeing all they are able to achieve with the help of the program now and into the future.”
