Grace attends Dinner

On Saturday 17th February, some of the Lake Cargelligo Show Society members had the pleasure of attending the Young Woman Zone 7 dinner to support Lake Cargelligo’s Grace Daunt. “It was a great evening and Grace did an amazing job representing our show and town, well done Grace we are very proud of you” read a post by Emily Blacker on the Lake Cargelligo Show Society Facebook group. Source and Image Credits: Emily Blacker via the Lake Cargelligo Show Society Facebook group.