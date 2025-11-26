Googar Grinds wins Round Four of Business House Bowls

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

On Sunday morning Pauleen Dimos, Steve Presley and Mark Marshall won the day defeating Michael Leal, Cary L’Estrange and Bill Cunningham. In the other game Pete Brasnett and Noel Sutherland defeated Al Stuckey and Michael Collins.

Googar Grinds won Round Four of the Business House Bowls, Spot 4 were the lucky winners and Moses Wool were the lucky losers. Thanks to Logans Bobcats for sponsoring the night. In the ring, Googar Grinds beat Maspro Boys, Spot 4 beat Lachlan Agencies 1, Happy Daze beat Squashies, Concrete Yard Gurus beat Moses is King(y), Deevsey beat Condo Taxis on a countback, Swiss Watch Centre beat Lachlan Agencies 2, Brayden Davis Personal Training 2 beat Seton Electrical 1, Bridge Club beat Fireys, BDPT 1 beat Foodworks and Seton Electrical 2 beat Blue Shop.

The Final of the Major Singles was held on Sunday arvo, Laurie Thompson played Andrew Brasnett. Laurie put up a fight but Baldy was on fire and won the game twenty five to eight.

Wednesday afternoon bowls, 2pm start names in by 1:30, $10 to enter and the chance to win a chook, and the Meat Run is on Sunday morning with the winners taking home a $30 voucher from Condo Quality Meats, names in by 9:30 for a 10am start, $15 to enter. All are welcome.

Contributed.