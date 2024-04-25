Gobondery/NARRAF Cricket Gala Day
On Thursday 28th March, Tottenham Central School took one cricket team to Peak Hill for the Gobondery/NARRAF Cricket Gala Day. All children demonstrated great skill development and sportsmanship in their four games. Great job everyone! Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.
