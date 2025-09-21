Girls Netball team finish 3rd

Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 7 and 8 Netball Team played in Phase 2 of the Schools Cup Riverina Netball Competition in Wagga at the end of August.

The girls played against much bigger schools.

Game 1 was against Moama Grammar and they lost.

Game 2 was against Kildare Catholic College, which they also lost.

Game 3 was against Hennessy Saints and they won this game by a big margin.

The girls have finished 3rd in their pool. They played well as a team, backing each other up all day, supporting each other and never giving up.

“Thanks to Mrs Fisher for coaching the girls, to Kerry for umpiring and to the families for their support and for scoring the games.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.