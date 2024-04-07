Girls Netball team attend finals

On Tuesday 12th March, Lake Cargelligo Central School’s Girls Open Netball Team travelled to Orange to compete in the CHS Secondary Open Netball Competition.

The girls all played their best, going up against teams from much larger schools. Although they didn’t gain a place these girls should be very proud of themselves.

“Thanks also to Mrs Fisher for her continued support as coach and Kirstin for filling in as umpire on the day. A big thank you to all the parents for their ongoing support too.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

The girls played well during their first game against Orange High School, with their first quarter score being 6-11. However the game got away from them and Orange took the win with 24-56.

The girls then went on to playoff for 3rd and 4th position in the Western Region against Bathurst High School. The scores were:

1st quarter: 7-14, 2nd quarter: 19-30, 3rd quarter: 30-42 and 4th quarter: 37-55.

Even though the girls didnt come home with a win, they never gave up and had a great time.

Source: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page and Newsletter.