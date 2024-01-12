Getting Into The Christmas Spirit

Lake Cargelligo Central School has been preparing for Christmas over the past couple of weeks by decorating Christmas trees and their classroom doors. It is great to see the enthusiasm as the end of year approaches. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.

