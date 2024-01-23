Getting Creative

Tottenham Central School K/1/2 students spent this term enjoying some creative lessons on country, in the sunshine and fresh air.

One activity students had to do was to create a video of themselves using Canva. Students were partnered up and took photos or videos of their partner completing balance or strength activities on the fixed equipment. Then the students learned how to sequence the material together, add music and effects to make a clip of themselves!

They also loved the task of making crows to hang in the COLA to deter the birds who have been making a mess in this area of the school.

As the year is coming to an end, K/1/2 has started to engage in Christmas craft, and began recently by carefully working with coloured sand to make a Christmas decoration.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Newsletter.