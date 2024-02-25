Getting back in the groove with Staff Development Day
On Wednesday February 7th, Lake Cargelligo Central School staff participated in their last development day and updated their First Aid skills with Mr Carter.
During staff development week staff also participated in local cultural immersion experiences focused on connection and Country.
“We look forward to welcoming all our superstar students from K to 12 back to school.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Students began their schooling for 2024 on Thursday 8th Febraury.
Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.
Latest News
McCarten’s flock takes out top Merino Ewe title
2024 Lake Cargelligo Maiden Merino Ewe Competition Results It was [...]
Getting back in the groove with Staff Development Day
On Wednesday February 7th, Lake Cargelligo Central School staff participated [...]
Under 17s defeat Forbes
On Saturday, 10 February the Condobolin Under 17s Cricket Team [...]
Looking back: Baby Chicks for CHS
In 2019, Condobolin High School and Ungarie Central School students [...]
Ungarie Swim Clinic
During the school holidays on Wednesday 10 and Thursday 11 [...]
Linda welcomed to town
Linda Singh is making her home in Condobolin and she [...]