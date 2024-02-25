Getting back in the groove with Staff Development Day

On Wednesday February 7th, Lake Cargelligo Central School staff participated in their last development day and updated their First Aid skills with Mr Carter.

During staff development week staff also participated in local cultural immersion experiences focused on connection and Country.

“We look forward to welcoming all our superstar students from K to 12 back to school.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Students began their schooling for 2024 on Thursday 8th Febraury.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.