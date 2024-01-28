Gaining Knowledge And Growing Flowers

Trundle Central School Year 1 and 2 students have been growing sunflowers for their maths lessons over the last two terms. They have been measuring the plants growth, recording the data and creating a graph of the results. The students are thrilled with their sunflowers. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central Schools Facebook page.

