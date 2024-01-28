Gaining Knowledge And Growing Flowers
Trundle Central School Year 1 and 2 students have been growing sunflowers for their maths lessons over the last two terms. They have been measuring the plants growth, recording the data and creating a graph of the results. The students are thrilled with their sunflowers. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central Schools Facebook page.
Latest News
Gaining Knowledge And Growing Flowers
Trundle Central School Year 1 and 2 students have been [...]
Fun At The Christmas Assembly
The Lake Cargelligo Central School's Christmas assembly kept everyone entertained [...]
Intensive Swimming Lessons
Trundle Central School began a two week intensive swimming program [...]
Successful Christmas Concert
The Lake Cargelligo Central School Christmas Concert was held on [...]
Tennis Competition Results
Tottenham Central School students recently participated in a Tennis Competition. [...]
Getting Creative
Tottenham Central School K/1/2 students spent this term enjoying some [...]