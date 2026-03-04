Funding Secured for Bogan Gate Landfill

Media Release

Parkes Shire Council has been successful in securing $172,300 in grant funding to introduce a transfer station at the Bogan Gate Landfill.

The NSW Environment Protection Authority’s Landfill Consolidation and Environmental Improvements grant with a Parkes Shire Council co-contribution of $100,400 will see the closure of a high-risk landfill being transformed into a modern, purpose-built transfer station at the already familiar site. The project will mitigate groundwater risk, fire risk and windblown litter.

The new facility will also improve security and amenity, create recycling opportunities with the introduction of a “yellow” recycling skip, increase resource recovery and divert material from landfill.

In late 2025 Council presented the proposed plans to the Bogan Gate Community Consultative Committee (CCC), who were in favour of transitioning the current site to a transfer station.

Cr George Pratt, who is the Bogan Gate CCC Council representative, said it was another step forward in providing the best possible waste management for our community.

“This project will greatly reduce environmental risks and improve safety and amenity for Bogan Gate, while continuing to provide waste services,” Cr Pratt said.

As part of the project, targeted education will be provided to the community to highlight best practices in household recycling, including information on options available to all Shire residents at Parkes Community Recycling Centre for free hazardous waste disposal.

Preliminary designs for the transfer station have been drafted and include the provision to retain dedicated sites for metal and green waste, offering greater recycling opportunities for Bogan Gate residents.

This project will divert approximately 200 tonnes of mixed waste deposited annually, as well as supporting objectives in the Parkes Shire Waste Management Strategy and Community Strategic Plan. These objectives include minimising waste to landfill, recovering additional resources from the waste stream, decreasing environmental impacts from landfilling and promoting widespread recycling, reusing and waste reduction.

The project will be undertaken over the next 18 months with updates to be provided regularly to Bogan Gate residents and the wider Parkes Shire community.

Media Release by Parkes Shire Council.