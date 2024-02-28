Fun, fashion and frivolity
The 2024 Condobolin Picnic Races were a great success. A highlight of the day was the Inland Petroleum Condobolin Picnic Cup, which was won by Linden Tree, who is trained by Connie Greig and ridden by Leandro Ribeiro. The 2023 race meet was called off due to extreme heat. But this time around, the weather was perfect, and racegoers were entertained after the last race by a live band. Ladies had their fascinators ready, and gentlemen donned their suits, in a bid to capture Fashions in the Field. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
