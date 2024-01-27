Fun At The Christmas Assembly

The Lake Cargelligo Central School’s Christmas assembly kept everyone entertained on Friday December 15th. One of Santa’s helpers popped in for a visit, and kept everyone laughing. There was question time, checking the schools Santa knowledge. A student band item was performed, and later on Mrs Cooper also joined in for a song. Musical chairs was played with both student and staff representatives, but the students proved to be too quick and took out first and second places, Heads and tails has everyone on their feet, and prizes were awarded to the victors. Santa them gave out gifts to the students and a sneaky teacher, and also to some of the younger audience. It was a fantastic end to a very busy week, topping off a fantastic year. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.