From paddock to competition ring

Condobolin High School Stage Five Agriculture students are hard at work preparing for the 2026 Dohne Merino Prime Lamb Competition. “While some of our sheep are taking their training very seriously, others seem to have their own ideas!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. The sheep have been named Cutlet, Shanks, Roast, Chops and Frank (pictured from left to right in image). “We can’t wait to see how our students and their woolly companions progress throughout the competition journey,” the post concluded. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.