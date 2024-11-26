Fourteen lucky winners

The last of the minor draws of the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce #Shop Condo for Christmas# promotion was held on Friday, 22 November.

Fourteen lucky winners were drawn out.

Now it is on to the Major Draw, where the community will have the chance to win up to $5,000 in the Mega Draws.

The Major Draw will be held at 8.15pm on the evening of Friday, 29 November at the Condo Comes Alive Street Festival and the prize money will be distributed on WLT (Why Leave Town) cash cards for local shopping. You MUST BE present on the night to receive the prize.

The community is asked to remember, that the name of the person on the entry passport must be in attendance to win the prize. NO OTHER PERSON CAN CLAIM THE PRIZE, except for the named person on the entry form. For example, “Smith Family”, “Jane” or single initial such as “A Smith” will be considered an invalid entry. Please also ensure that the passport is fully completed, with 10 stamps, or this will also be considered an invalid entry.

The purpose of this event is to keep shopper dollars local and reward the community for supporting local businesses. Shopping Passports will be available at participating businesses now.

A stamp will be given (sometimes you may have to ask for one) for each $10 spent and when the passport is completed which equals $100 spent, place in boxes at Chamen’s Supa IGA, Vane-Tempest Bros, Condobolin Newsagency, Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy and Foodworks.

The Condo Comes Alive Street Festival will take place from 5pm to 9 pm for a night filled with adventure on Friday, 29 November. Late night shopping will be a key feature of this event. Also explore market stalls, indulge in delicious food, enjoy live music, and be entertained by roving street performers. Kids will have a blast with jugglers, face painting, Santa photos, plaster craft, toddler play zone, colouring competition and a live show by The Beanies – from ABC Kids TV!

A key highlight of the evening will be the annual ‘Shop Condo for Christmas’ major prize draw. Mrs Vicki Hanlon, Chair of the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce, emphasised the importance of supporting local businesses: “This initiative fosters community spirit and showcases the diverse products, services, and gifts available right here in our backyard. Shopping locally benefits our community now more than ever.”

The #Shop Condo for Christmas# major sponsors are Condobolin Chamber of Commerce, Inland Petroleum, Chamen’s Supa IGA, Lachlan Shire Council, Allegro Concepts Pty Ltd, Mineral Hill Mine, Fletcher International, Ray White, Condo Quality Meats and Lachlan Agencies.

If you have any questions, contact Vicki Hanlon at the Condobolin Newsagency.

Week Two Winners:

•Cath Cooper ($30 Stem the Florist Voucher)

•Kristy Harvey ($35 Gallery 104 Product Voucher)

•Marlene Coe ($35 Gallery 104 Product Voucher)

•Ellen Doolan ($30 Voucher – EvvE COLLECTIVE)

•Susan Holmes ($50 Voucher – Leanne’s Hairdressing)

•Jessie Singh ($50 Voucher – Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy)

•Sanil ($50 Voucher – Condobolin Newsagency)

•D Haworth- $50 Voucher – Condobolin Post Office)

•Meaghan Doyle ($50 Voucher – Leanne’s Hairdressing)

•Stacey Thorpe ($100 Voucher – Affordable Furniture)

•John Dwyer (Picnic Basket from Progress Printing)

•Zillah Bell ($100 Voucher – Chamen’s Supa IGA)

•Joan Press ($100 Voucher from Chamens IGA)

•Brian Norris ($100 Voucher from Chamens IGA)

•Alexei Nicholls ($100 Voucher from Chamens IGA)