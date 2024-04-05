Float from the 60s
Kay Imber sent the Condoblin Argus this image, as she thought it would be of interest to readers. This was a street float back in the sixties – people in the float are Rob Priest, John Beattie, Pat Constable, Mick McKeough, Brian Copeland and Peter Clemson. Cleopatra was Jacki Spinks and they were all members of the YCS Youth group, according to Kay. Image Credit: Kay Imber.
