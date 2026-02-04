Fish Stocking Success Across the Bland Shire

Bland Shire Council recently delivered a successful fish stocking day across several villages, releasing yellowbelly fingerlings into local dams to support healthy waterways and future recreational fishing opportunities.

Stocking took place in Ungarie, Barmedman, the Wetlands, Weethalle and Tallimba, with Council staff pleased to see strong interest from community members who stopped by to watch the process and learn more about how fish stocking supports local aquatic ecosystems.

A big congratulations to Council’s Biodiversity Team, who were awarded a Certificate of Appreciation last year in recognition of their ongoing contribution to improving recreational fishing in NSW.

Through the Community Native Fish Stocking Grant Program, Council had already stocked approximately 19,000 fish. With the release of an additional 8,333 fingerlings last fortnight, more than 27,000 fish have now been stocked across the Shire.

An outstanding achievement that will benefit the waterways, environment and local anglers for generations to come.

Source and Image Credits: Bland Shire Council Facebook page.