First prize for Debra

Debra Brasnett took home first prize in Class L – Fruit and Vegetables at the 2026 Condobolin Show. Her Jap pumpkin entry impressed the judges, earning top honours in the popular produce section. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Last Updated: 24/09/2026By

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