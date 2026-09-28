Latest News
Floral photo triumph
Delilah Crow has taken out Champion Photograph in the new [...]
Top honours for Quince Jelly
By Melissa Blewitt Jed Anderson was among the standout exhibitors [...]
Alex takes out Boiled Rice section
By Melissa Blewitt Alex Wells took out the Boiled Rice [...]
First prize for Debra
Debra Brasnett took home first prize in Class L – [...]
Jed takes the cake
By Melissa Blewitt Jed Anderson has taken out the Bloke’s [...]
Poultry Champions crowned
By Melissa Blewitt The 2026 Condobolin Show celebrated its top [...]