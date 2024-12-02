First Hot Shots Tennis Session
The Tullamore Central School’s first official Hot Shots Tennis session was a massive hit! The first session was held on Thursday 31st October. “Thank you to our wonderful staff volunteers who make this fun and engaging after school activity possible.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.
