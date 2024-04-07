Felicity joins team
The Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre team has grown again with Felicity Saunders joining them on a part-time basis. Felicity is studying both a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care and a Bachelor of Education (0-5 years) at the same time. Image Credit: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.
Latest News
Harmony Week Activities
Trundle Central School Kindergarten to Year 2 students participated in [...]
Well done, Logan!
Condobolin Public School student Logan Crammond showed skills and sportsmanship [...]
Felicity joins team
The Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre team has grown again [...]
Success at the WSSA Swimming Carnival
On Monday 11th March, multiple Trundle Central School students participated [...]
CPS students enjoy playing League Tag
Condobolin Public School students in Class 5/6R enjoyed playing a [...]
Dub Leffler visits UCS
Visiting author and illustrator, Dub Leffler, organised by the Bland [...]