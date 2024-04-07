Felicity joins team

The Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre team has grown again with Felicity Saunders joining them on a part-time basis. Felicity is studying both a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care and a Bachelor of Education (0-5 years) at the same time. Image Credit: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.

