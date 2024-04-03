Fatal single vehicle crash near Burcher

One teen has died and another remains in a critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in the states Central West.

Just after midnight on Sunday 24 March 2024, emergency services were called to The Gipps Way near Burcher, about 50 kilometres south of Condobolin, following reports of crash.

Officers attached to the Central West Police District attended and located a utility that had left the roadway and rolled.

First responders tried to revive a male occupant of the vehicle – believed to be aged in his teens – who is yet to be formally identified – however, he died at the scene.

A second male, also believed to be aged in his teens – was treated for serious injuries and conveyed to West Wyalong Hospital before being airlifted to Liverpool Hospital for further treatment.

A crime scene was established as specialist police investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Information provided by NSW Police Media.