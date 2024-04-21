Exploring the world

Tullamore Central School ventured all over the world on Friday 22nd March – without even leaving Tullamore! The Student Representative Council hosted a fun and educational Harmony Day with a whole school assembly and sit down luncheon comprising of different cuisine from all over the world. The students learnt about cultural diversity, inclusion and respect for others, both at school and in their community. Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central Schools Facebook page.

Last Updated: 18/04/2024By

