Exploring the world around us

Recently in K/1/2 Science, students went on an exciting adventure around Trundle Central School exploring the world with their magnifying glasses. “We discovered so many amazing things up close, tiny details we wouldn’t normally see! The students were full of curiosity and wonder as they investigated their surroundings and shared their findings with each other.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.