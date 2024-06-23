Exploring Sydney

The recent Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School Stage 3 excursion to Sydney was a wonderful success.

The students’ behaviour was exemplary, allowing everyone to thoroughly enjoy the many historic sites they visited. From exploring the rich history of early colonisation in Australia to experiencing the vibrant culture of the city, the children had the experience of a lifetime and undoubtedly learned many new facts.

A highlight of the trip was the Vivid boat cruise. The students were mesmerised by the dazzling city lights and some even had the unique opportunity to steer the boat with the captain.

“We extend our sincere thanks to all the staff who generously gave up their family time to ensure the students were well cared for. This excursion will be a cherished memory for all who attended.” read the report in the schools newsletter.

Source: Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School Newsletter. Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.