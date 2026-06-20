Exploring NRW theme

On Monday, 1 June St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students explored what this year’s National Reconciliation Week theme, “All In,” means for their school, community, and their own lives. “A big thank you to Miss Krista Kirby and Mr Les Coe for speaking with every class about the importance of being all in and how, together, we can build a future where everyone feels a stronger sense of belonging, respect, and connection,” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read. “We also came together as a school community, for a meaningful liturgy, reflecting, praying, and considering how each of us can help create a future where everyone feels valued and included.” Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.