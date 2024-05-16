Exploring Informal Measurements

Condobolin Public School Class 1H explored the concept of area by using informal measurements. They learned the key idea of measurement, which is not to overlap or leave gaps. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 15/05/2024By

Latest News

Braith to play for City

16/05/2024|

Condobolin’s Braith Sloane continues to impress, with the talented rugby [...]

We recommend