Explore Riverside Walk
Have you explored the Riverside Walk yet? This peaceful shared pathway runs along the Lachlan River from the bridge, past the weir to the Utes in the Paddock tourism precinct. It is the perfect place to walk, run, or ride your bike in the shade of our iconic River Red Gums while you listen to the abundant bird life. So, grab the dog, kids or your fishing rod and explore the walk today. It’s the perfect way to get some fresh air and enjoy living in our beautiful Shire. Information and images sourced from the Lachlan Shire – The Heart of NSW Facebook Page.
Latest News
St Joseph’s students recognised
Swimming Carnival Results for 2024
Harry makes the team
Tile Mural finally installed after long wait
Diving into CPS swimming Carnival
