Exciting day out in Griffith

Tullibigeal Central School K/1/2 students recently had an exciting day out in Griffith! They enjoyed a delicious lunch at Hunky Dory, had a wonderful play and finished the day with a special treat – a Macca’s ice cream on the way home! Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 15/12/2025By

