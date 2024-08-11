Excited to be back!

Lake Cargelligo Central School Kalthi students were all excited to be back at school with their friends after the holiday break. They all took the opportunity to write down some of the things they got up to in the holidays, and were happy to show their efforts. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 08/08/2024By

Latest News

Excited to be back!

11/08/2024|

Lake Cargelligo Central School Kalthi students were all excited to [...]

Week 1 Merits

11/08/2024|

Tullibigeal Central School has presented the merits for week one, [...]

We recommend