Excelling at netball
The NSW Netball Primary All Schools Boys 12 Years and Under Trials took place this May across NSW, with trial days held in Shoalhaven, Wagga Wagga, Orange, and Sydney Olympic Park. Condobolin Public School had five boys that trialled in Orange – Levi Daure, Harvey McFadyen, Quade Peterson, Rory Packham and Chad Worland. Levi, Harvey and Quade made it through to the possibles and probables side. Quade and Harvey were selected to play at the state championship in Coffs Harbour in August. Congratulations to all – what a great achievement. ABOVE: Harvey McFadyen, Levi Daure, Rory Packham, Quade Peterson and Chad Worland. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Flow FM expands into Lake Cargelligo
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Flow FM has expanded into Lake [...]
Lake Cargelligo CDAT Program recognised
By Melissa Blewitt Central West Family Support Group (CWFSG) Lake [...]
Excelling at netball
The NSW Netball Primary All Schools Boys 12 Years and [...]
Ungarie Magpies making memories
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt As with any sport, Australian Rules [...]
Lake Cowal Evolution Mining Excursion
On Monday 26th May, Tullibigeal Central School students Ellijah, Dylan, [...]
Showing skills
Condobolin Public School students Dakota, Kaylee and Cleo, showed amazing [...]