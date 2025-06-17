Excelling at netball

The NSW Netball Primary All Schools Boys 12 Years and Under Trials took place this May across NSW, with trial days held in Shoalhaven, Wagga Wagga, Orange, and Sydney Olympic Park. Condobolin Public School had five boys that trialled in Orange – Levi Daure, Harvey McFadyen, Quade Peterson, Rory Packham and Chad Worland. Levi, Harvey and Quade made it through to the possibles and probables side. Quade and Harvey were selected to play at the state championship in Coffs Harbour in August. Congratulations to all – what a great achievement. ABOVE: Harvey McFadyen, Levi Daure, Rory Packham, Quade Peterson and Chad Worland. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.