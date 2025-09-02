Excellent effort
Condobolin High School student Eli Heffernan will represent Western at the NSW CHS Athletics Carnival in Sydney in the Under 14’s 200 metres. He qualified for state level after an impressive run at the WSSA CHS Athletics Carnival in Dubbo. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
