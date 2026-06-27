Every millimetre counts

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

The Mixed Farming Systems Long-Term Lucerne Project has recorded 36.5 millimetres of rain across the past five weeks — and with more forecast, the Central West Farming Systems (CWFS) team moved fast to complete Autumn top-dressing across the lucerne trials.

“50 kg/ha of Superfect (0-9-0-11) applied at the right time. Strategic nutrient management isn’t just about rates — it’s about timing,” a post on the Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page read.

“4 steps to make your fertiliser program work harder this season: Soil test and benchmark – good decisions start with accurate data; Match rates to production goals – balance P, S and trace elements to what your stand actually needs; Time to moisture – like current forecast events are the best window for nutrient replacement; Monitor and adjust annually — incremental, consistent nutrition beats large irregular hits For lucerne in a mixed farming system, timely nutrient management is one of the most reliable levers for lifting production and carrying capacity.”