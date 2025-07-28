Eva takes on work placement
Bland Shire Library were excited to welcome back year 10 Ungarie Central School student, Eva McCubbin for a week-long work placement recently.
On her first day, Eva tackled a variety of tasks, including creating a demo model for one of the Library’s upcoming school holiday activities
Source and Image Credits: Bland Shire Library Facebook page.
