Eva takes on work placement

Bland Shire Library were excited to welcome back year 10 Ungarie Central School student, Eva McCubbin for a week-long work placement recently.
On her first day, Eva tackled a variety of tasks, including creating a demo model for one of the Library’s upcoming school holiday activities
Source and Image Credits: Bland Shire Library Facebook page.

