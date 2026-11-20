Euabalong West principal recognised for leadership in Aboriginal education

By Melissa Blewitt

Euabalong West Public School Principal Andrew Clifton has been recognised for his outstanding contribution to Aboriginal education, receiving the Outstanding Leadership in Aboriginal Education Award at the NSW Department of Education’s annual Nanga Mai Awards.

The prestigious award acknowledges Mr Clifton’s leadership and commitment to improving educational opportunities and outcomes for Aboriginal students.

Mr Clifton credited the achievement to the strong partnerships and collaboration between the school, local Aboriginal organisations and the wider community.

He expressed his gratitude to Lake Cargelligo Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG) President Aunty Josie King, former Murrin Bridge Local Aboriginal Land Council Chief Executive Officer Aunty Narelle Hall, and members of the Euabalong West Public School Aboriginal School Partnership Committee for their guidance, support and ongoing partnership.

Mr Clifton said the award reflected the collective efforts of the school’s students, staff, families and community, highlighting what could be achieved through working together.

He described being Principal of Euabalong West Public School as the privilege of his career, expressing pride in the school community and its achievements.

Image: Euabalong West Public School Principal Andrew Clifton, recipient of the Outstanding Leadership in Aboriginal Education Award at the NSW Department of Education’s annual Nanga Mai Awards. Image Credit: Euabalong West Public School Facebook Page.