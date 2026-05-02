Ethan and Ty Presented with Year 6 Captains Badges
On Thursday 2nd April, the Tullibigeal Central School Year 6 Captains, Ethan Newham and Ty Hayward, were presented with their badges and made their school captain pledges. Ty was proudly badged by his dad, Mark, and Ethan by his gran, Sue. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
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