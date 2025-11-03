Latest News
Enjoying year 12’s final week
On Wednesday 24th September, year 12 dressed as Minions from [...]
Rockingham Santas top at $75,000
By Melissa Blewitt Rockingham Santa Gertrudis Stud has set a [...]
Howell Movement played
Bridge On Tuesday, we were graced with the presence of [...]
Community enjoys a Pram Walk
Community members put on their joggers to take part in [...]
Students enjoy last week of school
On Tuesday 23rd September, students dressed at the cast of [...]
New Committee for Condo JRL
By Melissa Blewitt The Condobolin Junior Rugby League has formed [...]