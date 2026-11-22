Enjoyable night
By Melissa Blewitt
The Last Friday Picture Show, in conjunction with the Condobolin and District Historical Society, held a screening of Song Sung Blue at the Callara Community Theatre on Friday, 30 October.
The film tells the true story of Milwaukee couple Mike and Claire Sardina, portrayed by Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, who found unexpected local fame as a husband-and-wife Neil Diamond tribute act known as Lightning and Thunder.
The screening provided an opportunity for community members to come together for an enjoyable evening of entertainment, friendship and connection. Those attending enjoyed a night of fun and good company, continuing the popular tradition of bringing locals together through the Last Friday Picture Show.
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