Emme represents at the NSW PSSA State Carnival

Congratulations to Lake Cargelligo Central School student, Emme Aubrey who proudly represented the Western SSA Primary Girls Cricket Team at the NSW PSSA State Carnival in Armidale recently.

While results didn’t always go their way, the girls demonstrated outstanding sportsmanship, determination and resilience against strong opposition. They approached every game with positive attitudes, teamwork and smiles on their faces — a true credit to themselves and their region.

Emme contributed strongly throughout the carnival, attending every match and taking a couple of fantastic catches across the week. What a great achievement!

“You have represented Western with pride, Emme — we are incredibly proud of your effort, skill and commitment. Well done girls!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.