Emma and Craig share their story

Grains Research and Development Corporation 2025 Grower Series: Emma Ayliffe and her partner Craig Newham farm 4000ha across four blocks near Lake Cargelligo in central NSW.

They grow wheat, mustard, canola, lupins and oats and run 1000 ewes joined to Suffolk rams for first-cross lamb production.

Average annual rainfall: 360mm.

Soil pH (calcium chloride): 5.4 to 6.7.

Typical crop sequence: Depending on the weeds’ status, the two destocked farms grow wheat/wheat/lupins or canola. The two stocked farms rotate from lucerne into wheat/wheat/lupins or canola/wheat/wheat/oats undersown with lucerne.

Our rotations aim to spread risk and expenses while maximising profit.

Professional advice:

Emma is an agronomist who co-owns the independent consulting business Summit Ag.

With a broad network of connections, she consistently brings home innovative ideas to explore.

Memberships: Central West Farming Systems. Before COVID-19, we initiated Tulli Young Farmers and started running small local events. Although we lost traction during the pandemic, a few of us are keen to restart that activity.

Key changes: Craig’s family is undergoing succession, so changes are coming. We started growing canola six years ago and are seeing crop management improvements. Reducing livestock numbers

to focus on cropping has been a significant change. It has resulted in less tillage, so we are working out ways to handle stubble better and retain cover where possible.

Goals for 2025: We will continue working on weed control, including investing in summer residuals and suitable pre-emergent herbicides.

We have issues with annual ryegrass, resistant wild oats and feathertop Rhodes grass. Jersey cudweed is an emerging problem. We will rerun our 2024 crop nutrition trials, which were wiped out by frost. The goal is to maximise our return on investment in fertiliser.

Challenges and opportunities: Timeliness is always challenging with four farms spread across 50km. We will maximise our summer moisture conservation to establish canola. If we do not have the right conditions, our challenge will be what we rotate because we need flexibility if the seasonal break arrives late. One of our biggest challenges is maximising inputs on a tight budget.

Due to plenty of rain in early 2024, we spent a lot on crops, but a severe 16 September frost reduced our profit margin. We will run a lean operation this year, but we also need to be able to capitalise on a favourable season if it occurs.

Our primary opportunity is that we have purchased another farm in an area with slightly higher rainfall. It will be great to see what we can do with that.

R&D wish list:

•Improved Jersey cudweed management.

•Further research on disease risk carryover in lower-rainfall areas to make better rotation decisions.

•Work is needed to help us manage newer canola varieties in lowrainfall areas. Some of these varieties have high flower loads in a short period, which means we must consider fungicides under certain conditions. Variety specific management guides would be beneficial.

•More research on pulses in our local area.

•A long-term costbenefit analysis of expensive pre-emergent herbicides in lowrainfall environments.

•Continued work on soil ameliorants

