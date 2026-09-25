Eli warn cricket selection

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School student Eli Heffernan has earned selection in the Open Boys Western Cricket Team and will represent the region at the NSW CHSSA Secondary Cricket Championships in Bathurst.

The selection recognises Eli’s ability and performance on the cricket field and provides him with the opportunity to compete against some of the state’s leading secondary school cricketers. The championships will bring together talented school-aged players from across NSW, with Eli set to represent the Western team at the Bathurst competition.