Eli finds form with the bat

Congratulations to the Lachlan Cricket Council team competing for the Brian Booth Trophy on Wednesday, 8 October. Western Zone came away with a strong win against St George C.C. All players contributed with Zac opening the bowling and keeping things tight. Harry and Billy both took wickets, with Eamon effecting a run out. Eli Heffernan (Condobolin) – pictured fourth from left – batted well to finish on 49 Not Out. Image Credit: Lachlan Cricket Council Facebook Page.

