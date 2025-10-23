Eli finds form with the bat
Congratulations to the Lachlan Cricket Council team competing for the Brian Booth Trophy on Wednesday, 8 October. Western Zone came away with a strong win against St George C.C. All players contributed with Zac opening the bowling and keeping things tight. Harry and Billy both took wickets, with Eamon effecting a run out. Eli Heffernan (Condobolin) – pictured fourth from left – batted well to finish on 49 Not Out. Image Credit: Lachlan Cricket Council Facebook Page.
Latest News
