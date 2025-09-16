Eli and Alby recognised for their efforts
Congratulations to Eli Heffernan (left) who was presented with the Lachlan District Under 14s Best and Fairest trophy and Alby Denyer (right) who was presented with the Lachlan District Under 16s Runners Up Best and Fairest trophy at the Grand Final in West Wyalong on Saturday, 30 August. Eli was also presented with Lachlan Districts Overall International Best and Fairest. What a fabulous season they both had – well done! Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.
