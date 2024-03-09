Education in Trundle

By David Ellery

Trundle is a regional centre of educational excellence that should be considered as a dormitory suburb by families whose jobs are in Parkes, Condobolin and Forbes, a local educator has said.

John Southon, the principal of the Trundle Central School, said many people living in larger towns less than an hour away would not be aware of what the small and close knit community of just under 400 people has to offer.

“Trundle is lucky to have two quality schools (Trundle Central and St Patrick’s School),” he said. “It is one of the few towns of under 400 people in NSW where a child can go from preschool to year 12 without having to catch a bus to a regional centre.

“Houses in larger nearby towns are starting to become too expensive for many young families. This means living in Trundle and working in Condobolin, Parkes or Forbes because of the quality of schools and lifestyle is a realistic option. [Forbes is a 45 minute commute, Condobolin is 47 minutes and Parkes is under 40 minutes away].

“While in Sydney a 45 minute commute could involve trains, buses or tolls we just need to dodge the odd kangaroo and sometimes a feral deer”.

In addition to its two schools Trundle has a childcare centre and pre-school, a community health hub, a bulk billed GP service, a chemists, historic hotel, services club, 18-hole golf course, swimming pool, supermarket, Ag ‘n Vet, stock and station agency, two hairdressers, 24-hour fuel and extensive sporting facilities.

This year St Patrick’s School is marking the centenary of Catholic education in the town.

The Sisters of Mercy started teaching in Trundle in 1924. The convent school (and convent) were completed in 1927. The school, which enjoys strong community support, has a current enrolment of 19 pupils. The former convent is now a private residence.

St Patrick’s inducted its 2024 school leaders at a special mass on February 15. They are year six students Marcus Collins, Xavier Gaut, Katanah Price, Harry Quade, Lucas Skipworth, Isabella Skipworth, Bridgette Stephenson and Lili Stephenson.

The eight said it was a privilege to serve in a leadership role in such a tight knit school community.

“We like everything [about St Patrick’s],” Lucas said. “Our duties include being nice, representing the school and helping the younger students”.

Trundle Central School also has two new student leaders for 2024. They are Mackenzie Smith (year 10) and Harrison Budd (year 12).

TCS has 106 students on campus and another 40 who are studying remotely.

It was one of the first schools in NSW to embrace the “therapy dog” concept. Nugget, the incumbent in that role, has been a much loved team member since 2020.

ABOVE: Trundle Central School Captains for 2024 MacKenzie Smith (left) Harrison Budd (right) and TSC therapy dog Nugget. Picture Credit: David Ellery

BELOW: L-R – Harry Quade, Xavier Gaut, Marcus Collins, Lucas Skipworth, Lili Stephenson, Bridgette Stephenson and Isabella Skipworth. Absent for Photo – Katanah Price. Image Credit: David Ellery.