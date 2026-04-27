Easter Hat Parade Preparation

The Lake Cargelligo Central School hall was full of creativity on Monday 30th March as students busily decorated their Easter hats in preparation for the upcoming Easter Parade. There was a wonderful atmosphere, with lots of colourful and imaginative designs taking shape. “A big thank you to all of the parents who were able to attend and support students with their hat-making—your help is greatly appreciated.” read a comment in the schools newsletter. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School newsletter.