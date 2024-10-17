Eamonn and Cody attain qualifications

Eamonn Coe and Cody Wright were presented with their Certificate IV in Agriculture recently. Both work at Galari Farm and were extremely proud to have attained their qualification for TAFE NSW. The duo was presented with their Certificate of Achievement at the Year 12 Milestone Celebration at the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation on Wednesday, 18 September. The qualification took two years to complete and comprised of both practical and theoretical components. Eamonn and Cody are looking forward to being role models for others who work along side them at Galari Farm and will enthusiastically encourage others to pursue further qualifications. “It was a hard but rewarding experience, and we will help any others who want to complete a Certificate IV in Agriculture,” they said.

ABOVE: Evolution Mining Superintendent Community and Indigenous Relations Lynsey Reilly, Eamonn Coe, Cody Wright, TAFE NSW Director of Agriculture Matt White and Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation Chief Executive Officer Harold (Ally) Coe. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.