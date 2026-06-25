Driving lessons at TCS
Trundle Central School students with a Learner Licence have the opportunity to gain valuable driving experience right here in Trundle. Best of all, these lessons contribute towards their logbook hours. Lessons are fully funded by the school, helping students take the next step towards getting their licence. Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
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