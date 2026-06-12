Don’t risk a massive $5,500 fine

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Taking firewood from Travelling Stock Reserves (TSRs) is illegal and it could cost you $5,500 in fines.

That’s right – there are 5,500 reasons not to remove firewood from TSRs.

Need more reasons?

TSRs are protected areas managed to support local ecosystems. These species depend on fallen logs and standing dead wood for their habitat. That’s why firewood collection isn’t allowed on TSR.

Removing wood disrupts biodiversity, damages conservation efforts, and impacts the delicate balance of the natural environment.

It’s against the law. Fines and penalties apply under the Local Land Services Act 2013.

If you need firewood, you can apply for a permit from some state forests. Local Land Services does not issue permits for wood collection. Removing either standing or dead timber is not allowed on TSRs under any circumstances and action will be taken against those who are caught.

Travelling Stock Reserves are a valuable public asset, and Local Land Services is responsible for maintaining the TSR network. Action may be taken against anyone found removing firewood or carrying out other illegal activities such as dumping rubbish, riding dirt bikes or four-wheel driving.

Seen someone taking firewood from a TSR?

To report any illegal activity on TSR, call on 1300 795 299, or the NSW Police assistance line on 131 444.