Dog High Jump set to thrill at Condobolin Show

By Melissa Blewitt

Are you and your best friend ready to take part in the Sunrise Energy Metals Dog High Jump at the 2025 Condobolin Show?

The event is sure to thrill showgoers from 4.30pm (time subject to change, but will be held after the Grand Parade) on Saturday, 23 August. It was warmly embraced by the community for its return to the Condobolin Show in 2024.

There will be both a small and large dog category.

In the Small Dog section, there will be a $50 prize and trophy for first place; while second and third place will receive a ribbon plus dog biscuits (first place will also receive this reward).

A trophy and $50 prize will be awarded to the winner of the Large Dog category. Second and third place will receive a ribbon plus dog biscuits (as will the first place getter). Entry is free, and all competitors must register at the Showground with Erin on arrival. An AgShows NSW Waiver must be signed.

Dogs must be on a lead, otherwise they are not permitted on ground. If you leave the ground to collect your dog, remember you must ask for a pass out stamp.

For further details and rules see the Condobolin Show Society Facebook Page or visit www.condobolinshow.com