Do It For Dolly Day

Friday 8th May marked ‘Doing It For Dolly Day’, with students encouraged to wear blue to help raise awareness of the harmful effects bullying can have on individuals and communities. It was wonderful to see so many students — and parents — showing their support by coming dressed in blue for this very worthwhile cause. The day provided an important opportunity to promote kindness, inclusion and the importance of standing up against bullying. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Newsletter.