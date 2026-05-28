Do It For Dolly Day
Friday 8th May marked ‘Doing It For Dolly Day’, with students encouraged to wear blue to help raise awareness of the harmful effects bullying can have on individuals and communities. It was wonderful to see so many students — and parents — showing their support by coming dressed in blue for this very worthwhile cause. The day provided an important opportunity to promote kindness, inclusion and the importance of standing up against bullying. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Newsletter.
Latest News
Running for a Spot at Western Cross Country
On Thursday 7th May, 21 Ungarie Central School Primary students [...]
Do It For Dolly Day
Friday 8th May marked ‘Doing It For Dolly Day’, with [...]
School Captains visit Parliament House
Compiled By Hayley Egan The Trundle Central School Captains Thomas [...]
School Welcomes CSU Students
Lake Cargelligo Central School recently welcomed Emily Fletcher and Chloe [...]
Students Brave the Cold for Athletics Events
By Hayley Egan On Wednesday 6th and Friday 8th May, [...]
Students meet with Josie and Brooke
Compiled by Hayley Egan On Wednesday 6th and Thursday 7th [...]